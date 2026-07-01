UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to reach 49ºC on Thursday

Humidity levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 75 per cent in Dubai

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 1 Jul 2026, 5:30 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The day on Thursday will be fair in general and low clouds appear over the east coast, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds will blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 35kmph.

Recommended For You

UAE petrol and diesel prices for July 2026 announced

UAE petrol and diesel prices for July 2026 announced

Indian passport fees increase in UAE: New prices announced

Indian passport fees increase in UAE: New prices announced

Iran vows immediate response to any threat; Trump says talks were 'very good'

Iran vows immediate response to any threat; Trump says talks were 'very good'

Iran, US, Lebanon to form committee to oversee end of war in Lebanon, says Ghalibaf

Iran, US, Lebanon to form committee to oversee end of war in Lebanon, says Ghalibaf

UAE's Etihad Rail makes history with first passenger train from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi

UAE's Etihad Rail makes history with first passenger train from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi

 

Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai. 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas. 

Humidity levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 75 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran vows immediate response to any threat; Trump says talks were 'very good'

2

UAE petrol and diesel prices for July 2026 announced

3

Indian passport fees increase in UAE: New prices announced

4

Visa rule changes 2026: UAE, US, UK, Europe, Japan and more, what travellers need to know

5

Dubai jeweller crafts gold-plated World Cup trophy studded with 900 diamonds