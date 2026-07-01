UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to reach 49ºC on Thursday

The day on Thursday will be fair in general and low clouds appear over the east coast, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds will blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 35kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai.

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However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 75 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.