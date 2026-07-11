UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to hit 47ºC in country

Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds will blow, with a speed of 10–20, reaching 30kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

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However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai and 28ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 75 in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.