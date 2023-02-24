UAE weather: Increase in temperatures, partly cloudy day ahead

Airport retailer’s donation to extend philanthropic assistance to the quake-hit countries
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds appears over the eastern coast, with an increase in temperatures, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow.
Temperatures could be as high as 36ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 9ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
