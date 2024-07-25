E-Paper

UAE weather: Humidity levels dip; fair to partly cloudy skies expected

The temperatures will touch 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 7:23 AM

Today's weather in the UAE is forecast to be fair overall, with partly cloudy skies at times.

Expect light to moderate winds throughout the day. These winds may occasionally freshen, causing some blowing dust in certain areas. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.


The humidity levels, which were previously recorded at around 95 per cent in coastal and island areas, have now dropped, bringing relief to residents. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, humidity levels on Thursday will range from 30% to 70%. The highest temperature is expected to reach 48°C in Gasyoura. The Mercury will touch 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


UAE residents can look forward to some relief this weekend as temperatures are expected to drop, with partly cloudy weather conditions prevailing from Saturday onwards. The forecast predicts occasional cloudiness, especially towards the west, where temperatures will decrease slightly.

