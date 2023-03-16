UAE weather: Humid night ahead; temperatures to touch 34ºC

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 6:29 AM

The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over some Eastern and Western areas of the country.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach up to 33ºC and 34ºC. The emirates will see lows of 20ºC and 22ºC respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times over the sea by late night and Friday morning.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by Friday morning, in the Arabian Gulf. It will be slight to moderate, and might be rough at times by this evening, in the Oman Sea.

