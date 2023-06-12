UAE weather: Humid night ahead; temperatures to hit 46°C

Many Islamic countries rely on their moon sightings to determine the beginning of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah and Eid Al Adha
The weather in the UAE on Monday will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Metereology (NCM), with clouds appearing eastward by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas in the country.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime.
Temperatures are set to reach 46°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 28°C and 29°C respectively.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
