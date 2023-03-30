UAE weather: Humid night ahead; temperatures to drop to 20°C

The sea will be moderate to slight In the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

By Web Desk Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 6:34 AM

The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in general. It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some internal and coastal areas of the country, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Temperatures will hit 27°C in Abu Dhabi and 26°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 20°C and 21°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The sea will be moderate to slight In the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

