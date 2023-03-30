UAE weather: Humid night ahead; temperatures to drop to 20°C

They support country's initiative to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030
The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in general. It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some internal and coastal areas of the country, with a chance of fog or mist formation.
Temperatures will hit 27°C in Abu Dhabi and 26°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 20°C and 21°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The sea will be moderate to slight In the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
