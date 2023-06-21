UAE weather: Humid night ahead; temperature to hit 43°C

There is a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas of the country

The weather in the UAE on Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Center of Metereology (NCM). There is a probability of convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas of the country.

Temperatures will vary between 28°C and 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 31°C and 40°C in Dubai. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday morning was 23.7 °C in Owtaid (Al Dafrah Region) at 6.30am, and in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafra Region) at 6am local time.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime, causing blowing dust.

