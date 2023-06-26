UAE weather: Humid night ahead; temperature to drop to 29°C

Young Adventurers’ Summer Camp will be held at Al Shindagha Museum while Etihad Museum will host The Explorer Summer Camp
The weather in the UAE on Monday will be partly cloudy in general, with low clouds appearing over the East Coast by morning that may be convective by afternoon over the mountains.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over Northern coastal areas. The temperature will decrease as the day goes on, particularly over the Western coastal areas.
Temperatures will hit 39°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 29°C and 30°C respectively. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 47.2 °C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 3pm local time
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
