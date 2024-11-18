UAE weather: Humid conditions expected; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures can go as low as 16ºC in the mountains and go as high as 33ºC in the internal areas. Humid conditions are expected by night and will continue over Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

The met had also forecast that humidity levels may hit 85 per cent in some areas of Abu Dhabi today.

The weather department noted that humidity in Abu Dhabi's Dalma will reach up to 85 per cent today.

Residents in Al Ruwais in Abu Dhabi can expect a humid condition today as the humidity levels in the area will also reach 85 per cent.

Humidity level in Abu Dhabi's Abu al Abyad is also expected to reach 85 per cent today.