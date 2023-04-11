UAE weather: Heavy rain to fall as temperatures increase

By Web Desk Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 6:11 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of some rainy convective clouds forming over some eastern and southern areas, bringing heavy rain over Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Temperatures are set to increase gradually, reaching a high of 35°C, and lows of 21°C and 23°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

Light to moderate winds will cause causing blowing dust and sand. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

