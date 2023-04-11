UAE weather: Heavy rain to fall as temperatures increase

It will also provide informed opinions based on evidence and witness accounts, rather than personal judgement
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of some rainy convective clouds forming over some eastern and southern areas, bringing heavy rain over Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Temperatures are set to increase gradually, reaching a high of 35°C, and lows of 21°C and 23°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.
Light to moderate winds will cause causing blowing dust and sand. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
