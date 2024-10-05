UAE weather: Heavy rain, thunder expected as low surface pressure approaches

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 6:06 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 7:24 PM

The country will experience surface low pressure, causing rainfall over the next few days, according to a report by the National Centre of Meteorology. From October 6 to 9, UAE will be affected by a "relatively cold air-mass in the upper levels."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During these days, UAE will go through the "extension of a surface low pressure accompanied with an extension of an upper air low pressure from the south and another upper air low pressure extension from the north", according to the weather department.

Here is a visual, shared by the NCM:

What does this mean for the weather?

As these pressure fields come together with the presence of the mountains towards the east, and the cold air-mass at certain heights, convective clouds are likely to form.