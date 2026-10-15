Watch: Carpet of ice in UAE desert after hail, heavy rains hit Sharjah, Al Ain

Parts of the UAE experienced heavy rain and hail on Thursday, October 15. Videos posted online show cars navigating their way through slick roads and people picking up chunks of ice off Sharjah highways.

As the UAE enters the autumn season, the chance of rain has increased, even though temperatures remain high. Earlier, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had predicted that parts of the country would experience rain this week, issuing yellow alerts in certain areas for convective clouds, which are typically associated with rainfall.

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The video below shows heavy rains falling in Al Ain, a region which does not fall under the alert issued by NCM, but often faces rainfall. The video shows hail fallen on the road as well.

Hail in Sharjah

Sharjah appears to have been hit with a flurry of hail and rain on Thursday, with videos posted by the weather account Storm Centre showing entire stretches of desert covered in a carpet of ice.

NCM's predictions for the next few days show rain falling on Friday, primarily in Al Ain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. The weekend has a lower chance of showers, although skies will remain cloudy. On Monday, rains are expected to fall in Al Ain, Liwa, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.