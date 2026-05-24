UAE temperatures to soar up to 48ºC during Eid Al Adha long weekend

The weather across the UAE will be hot over inland areas and relatively hot over coastal regions and islands during the daytime throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday period, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said conditions would become generally moderate at night and in the early morning from Monday, May 25, to Sunday, May 31, while the weather would remain generally fair, with partly cloudy skies at times over some eastern areas.

Relative humidity will increase during the late night and early morning over some coastal areas, with a chance of fog or light fog formation on Monday and Friday.

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Winds will be southeasterly, shifting to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed in general, becoming active at times during daytime, causing blowing dust.

Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Expected maximum temperatures are forecast between 35ºC to 43ºC over coastal areas and islands, 43ºC to 48ºC over inland areas, and 28ºC to 35ºC in mountainous regions.

Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 24ºC to 32ºC over coastal areas and islands, 19ºC to 27ºC inland, and 24ºC to 30ºC in mountainous areas.

The NCM advised the public to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during daytime hours.