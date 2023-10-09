UAE weather: Fog reduces visibility; temperatures to decrease gradually

Residents to experience fair to partly cloudy day ahead

by Web Desk Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 7:07 AM

The UAE motorists are warned of fog formation in several areas on Monday morning. The National Centre of Meteorology has sounded a red alert indicating less than 1,000 metres of reduced visibility.

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to exercise caution while driving during fog formation. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The weather in the country on October 9 will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon. Temperatures will decrease gradually. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Conditions of wind will be light to moderate. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

It could be as high as 43ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Sunday was 45.5 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 15:00 UAE Local time.

