UAE weather: Fog, mist likely over some parts; dust to blow

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 7:14 AM

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. There will be a slight and gradual decrease in temperatures, according to the weather department.

Temperatures may range between 32℃ and 46℃ in Abu Dhabi, and between 32℃ and 45℃ in Dubai.

Humidity can be expected by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some areas especially towards the north. Humidity can go as high as 90 per cent in the coastal areas and islands, and as low as 10 per cent in the internal regions