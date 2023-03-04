UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Sunday morning

Authorities urge motorists to follow traffic regulations

By WAM Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 10:58 PM

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has urged motorists in the UAE to follow the traffic regulations due to chances of fog formations around the country.

In a statement today, the NCM said horizontal visibility may drop further at times over some internal and coastal areas from 1am until 10am on Sunday.

Authorities have urged motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to speed limits.