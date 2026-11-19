Valleys and mountainous areas filled with water on Thursday, November 19, as heavy rains hit parts of UAE. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a flash flood alert in some mountainous regions as heavy rains cause waterlogging and overflowing of wadis.

The NCM has also issued a yellow alert for rainy weather covering Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and parts of Al Ain, in place until 9am on Friday, November 20 morning. Authorities have also warned of fast winds causing blowing dust or sand from Wednesday to Friday.

According to NCM, pockets of the emirate of Sharjah may receive some light drizzle today as well.

While the rain is set to continue on Friday, November 20, the weekend is set to be free of rain, although clouds are still expected to form over coastal and northern areas. On Monday, November 21, rain is predicted to fall towards the eastern and northern parts of the country.

Videos show cars and trucks navigating their way through heavy rain.

As UAE enters winter season with more frequent rains, authorities often remind residents and tourists that extra caution must be exercised in the mountainous regions, where wadis can overflow and cause cars to get swept away or stuck in the mud.