UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip to 11ºC; rough sea conditions

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds will blow, fresh at times, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 35kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 11ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas especially northern areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 20 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 90 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and rough by morning becoming moderate to slight in the Oman sea.