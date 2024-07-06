UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy with dusty conditions over some areas

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations
The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the weather department.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some areas. This can be seen especially towards the northern areas with a probability of fog or mist formation, said the National Centre of Meteorology.
Light to moderate winds are expected to blow, and they will be fresh to strong at times causing blowing dust and sand. This is expected to reduce horizontal visibility, especially over internal areas, NCM forecasted.
Winds will blow in a northwesterly to southwesterly direction, reaching speeds of up to 50kmph in the internal areas, and upto 45kmph in the mountains, islands and coastal regions.
The sea will be rough in the morning, becoming moderate to slight by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Temperatures can go as high as 41℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The humidity is expected to range between 15 per cent to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi, and between 20 per cent to 70 per cent in Dubai.
