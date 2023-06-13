UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy; temperatures to reach 41°C

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman sea

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 6:39 AM

The weather in the UAE on Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Center of Metereology. Some clouds will appear eastward, and may be convective by afternoon over mountainous areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime causing blowing dust.

Temperatures are set to reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 32°C respectively. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 49.1°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2.30pm local time.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: