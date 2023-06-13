UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy; temperatures to reach 41°C

The meeting discussed ways of strengthening the friendship and cooperation between both countries in various fields
The weather in the UAE on Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Center of Metereology. Some clouds will appear eastward, and may be convective by afternoon over mountainous areas.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime causing blowing dust.
Temperatures are set to reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 32°C respectively. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 49.1°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2.30pm local time.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The meeting discussed ways of strengthening the friendship and cooperation between both countries in various fields
Travel agents say outbound travel rush started on June 1 with heavy rush over weekends
With the government announcing the year's longest break, residents are now debating whether to travel or take a staycation
Planning ahead and making a comprehensive shopping list will help ensure that you have all the necessary ingredients for a memorable Eid celebration
Dressed in beautiful, white embroidered gown, she looked stunning as she posed with Sheikh Mana
Emirate’s cultural, creative sectors attracted Dh7.35 billion in foreign direct investment in 2022
Survey finds long-term cost savings, growing number of EV charging stations and awareness about infrastructure in the country as major reasons
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Somali government and people