UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy, temperatures to decrease

The Minister added that the UAE seeks to strengthen food production to combat world hunger, which impacted 783 million people last year
The UAE residents will experience fair to partly cloudy weather, especially in the eastern region, on Sunday. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the temperatures to decrease. The highest temperature recorded in the country on Saturday was 43.3 °C in Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 13:45 and Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:30 UAE local time.
The Met Department forecasts that it will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation.
Winds are forecasted to be light to moderately brisk, occasionally becoming active during the day, causing some dust to stir up. The sea will be slightly moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slightly in the Oman Sea.
