UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies today with chances of isolated rainfall

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 7:32 AM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 7:37 AM

On Monday, UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation, particularly in the eastern regions. The National Meteorological Centre (NCM) forecasts the chances of isolated rainfall.

Winds will be light to moderate but may freshen at times, causing blowing dust during the daytime. Sea conditions will range from slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Sunday was 44.8°C in Al Jazeera BG (Al Dhafra Region) at 2.15pm. The maximum temperature likely to reach in Abu Dhabi is 43°C, and 39°C in Dubai. Humidity will hover around 25 to 75 per cent.

Autumn equinox

However, temperatures in the UAE are set to decrease gradually as autumn draws near. September is expected to be the last month of summer.

Autumn usually begins in the northern hemisphere of Earth, coinciding with the autumnal equinox, when the sun is directly over the equator and moving towards the south. This year, it is set to take place on September 22, 2024, at 4.44pm.

Temperatures will begin to fall below 25°C at night and below 40°C during the day from the date of the autumnal equinox, with the weather gradually becoming milder. Night-time cooling will start when minimum temperatures drop below 20°C at night, from mid-October to mid-April, while daytime cooling will begin when maximum temperatures fall below 30°C during the day, from mid-November to mid-March.