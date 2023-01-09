UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy; more rains predicted this week

The entertainment destination issues advisory in light of "current adverse weather conditions"
The UAE has been experiencing the "world's coolest winter", with temperatures recorded as low as 6.4 °C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah.
According to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Monday will be fair to partly cloudy in general. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal and coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 27.9°C in Al Quaa (Al Ain) at 3pm and in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 3.15pm.
Though the downpour halted for most parts of the UAE on Sunday and Monday forecast is clear, more rains are expected this week.
According to the MET department's weather bulletin, showers are likely on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a rise in temperatures during the daytime. It will become cloudy by evening over some coastal, Northern areas, and the sea, with a chance of rainfall.
