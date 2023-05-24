UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy forecast on Wednesday

The emirate's highly popular international book fair is running until May 28 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre
UAE's National Centre of Meteorology forecasts a fair to partly cloudy day ahead on Wednesday (May 24). According to the weather department, clouds will appear eastward and southward and may be convective by afternoon.
Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with speed 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures could reach as high as 44ºC in some parts of the country. Mercury is set to touch 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.
ALSO READ:
The emirate's highly popular international book fair is running until May 28 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre
The disease is the most common cause of dementia and impacts a person’s behaviour, thinking capabilities, intellectual functions and social skills
The decisions aim to enhance the flexibility of the country's corporate tax regime and ensure a supportive business environment for all sectors
Be it at the Dubai World Cup, Royal Ascot or with his grandchildren, the Dubai Ruler wins hearts with his light-heartedness
The incident that took place at a schoolgirls' dormitory may have been started 'maliciously', police said on Monday
64% of the surveyed Emiratis say they are not satisfied with their current salaries while only 36% are happy with what they were getting
With a selection of 360 pre-owned cars available for live bidding, the event aimed to cater to a diverse range of preferences and budgets
The biggest challenge is to maintain the top spot, the Dubai Ruler tells players of Shabab AlAhli Dubai Football Club