UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy forecast on Wednesday

Temperatures could reach as high as 44ºC in some parts of the country

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 6:22 AM

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology forecasts a fair to partly cloudy day ahead on Wednesday (May 24). According to the weather department, clouds will appear eastward and southward and may be convective by afternoon.

Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with speed 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Temperatures could reach as high as 44ºC in some parts of the country. Mercury is set to touch 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

