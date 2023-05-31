UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy forecast for Wednesday

By spending only Dh50, Rinu entered the draw that made him a multi-millionaire overnight
The UAE weather on Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), clouds appear Eastward by afternoon.
The weather department predicts increase in humid by morning over the coasts. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Mercury is likely to hit 47ºC in Mezaira and Gasyoura. Whereas, in Al Quaa, Razeen and Sweihan, the temperatures may rise up to 46ºC. In the capital, Abu Dhabi, the temperature will be around 42ºC and in Dubai, the temperature to hover around 43ºC.
The highest temperature recorded in the country on Tuesday was 46.5°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 14:45 UAE Local Time.
By spending only Dh50, Rinu entered the draw that made him a multi-millionaire overnight
Speed reduction system activated in Abu Dhabi due to heavy fog in some areas
With summer pushing the temperatures up, Dubai Civil Defence official emphasises the importance of addressing potential hazards
The demand will be driven by growth in population, medical tourism, growing burden of chronic diseases, ageing population
With an assortment of activities, camp workshops are being customised to improve children's mind and body coordination
The newly launched unit, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, shall reach Lebanon from Dubai by mid-June 2023
The mother also named her son Fazza, after Dubai's Crown Prince, after his support to her daughter's treatment
Training is offered by a team of world-class professionals, including national, European and world champions, and personal trainers