UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy day with chance of fog

It is likely to be a fair to partly cloudy weather at times with low clouds appearing over northern and coastal areas tomorrow, January 10, the National Centre of Meteorology has said in its weather forecast.

Several areas including Yas Island and Ramhan Island in Abu Dhabi and Al Salama in Um Al Quwain are witnessing heavy rainfall as of now (Thusrday evening).

However, there is no mention of rainfall for tomorrow in NCM's bulletin.

The met further said that it will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Expect light to moderate northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25km/hour reaching 35 Km/hour.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.