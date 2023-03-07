UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day, temperature to touch 36ºC

Abu Dhabi and Dubai saw the community let down their hair and celebrate with song, dance and lots of colour
The day will generally be fair and partly cloudy at times, according to UAE's National Centre of Meteorology.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. It will get cloudy over the East by afternoon. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach up to 32ºC and 33ºC. Humidity levels will reach 80 to 85 per cent in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively.
In Sweihan, Mezaira, Gasyoura, and AL Quaa, temperatures to touch the highs of 36ºC.
On Monday, the highest temperature recorded over the country was 35.9°C in Hamim (Al Dhafra Region) at 03.15pm, and Al Gheweifat (Al Dhafra Region) at 02:15pm local time.
