UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day on Sunday

The sea will be rough to very rough at times

Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 7:21 AM

After recording an icy 4.2ºC on Saturday morning, UAE residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Sunday. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the day will see light to moderate winds, which will be fresh to strong, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust.

The weather department cautions anyone venturing into the sea that it will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.

It's been a rainy week with six out of seven emirates experiencing scattered showers and cooler temperatures. Residents have been making the most of the chilly weather in the country by heading to winter markets and night beaches, and indulging in outdoor activities.

Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and 23ºC in Dubai.

