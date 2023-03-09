UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy, dusty day ahead; temperatures to touch 37ºC

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 6:19 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 6:20 AM

The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times. Clouds will appear over some mountainous areas by the afternoon, accompanied by an increase in temperatures.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach up to 37ºC and 34ºC. The emirates will see lows of 18ºC and 22ºC respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: