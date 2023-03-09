UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy, dusty day ahead; temperatures to touch 37ºC

Out to change the world with their craft, Sana Sajin, 13, and Mark Mitryakov, 9, can enjoy the remainder of their expenses-paid school years at the Bloom World Academy
The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times. Clouds will appear over some mountainous areas by the afternoon, accompanied by an increase in temperatures.
Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach up to 37ºC and 34ºC. The emirates will see lows of 18ºC and 22ºC respectively.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.
Rescuers had to cut through walls to extricate former Abu Dhabi resident and children from their third-floor apartment
The new device will identify suspects even if they hide their faces, wear masks and gloves or cover surveillance cameras
Marking International Women's Day, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shared clips that highlighted how women have been breaking barriers as they reach for their dreams
The two men, Hamad bin Sougat and Juma Al Majid, are both well-respected Emiratis who have made their mark in entrepreneurship
By law, companies are required to register Emirati employees with the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), and contribute on their behalf
Fatima and her mother prepared breakfast for the police and Civil Defence daily as the team worked to rehabilitate the residents back to the tower
Deira Old Souk, set up to usher in the holy month, is open from 10am to 9pm and will run until March 15