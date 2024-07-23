UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day; dust to blow

A series of studies will be conducted to ensure the “continuous measurement and achievement of psychological and community stability for individuals”
Today, fair to partly cloudy conditions will continue, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast. Convective clouds may form eastward over the mountains by afternoon.
Humid conditions can be seen by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Temperatures will range between 33℃ and 41℃ in Abu Dhabi and 34℃ and 39℃ in Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow in a northwesterly to southwesterly direction. With a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, these winds can reach up to 40kmph, causing dust and sand to blow.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
