UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures will fluctuate

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 7:26 AM

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday, with clouds developing over the mountains in the afternoon. Temperatures will fluctuate and decrease, particularly noticeable along the coast.

The National Centre of Meteorology has alerted motorists of foggy conditions in some parts of Abu Dhabi. Horizontal visibility is expected to drop below 1,000m, and it may fall even further at times over some internal areas until 8:30 a.m.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, but they may pick up over the sea and become fresh. This could lead to blowing dust and sand, reducing visibility across exposed areas.

As for maritime conditions, the Arabian Gulf will experience moderate to rough seas, while the Oman Sea will be slight.

Forecast for July