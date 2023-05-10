UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures to hit 44°C

The repurposed bars of soap will be given to the underprivileged, in an effort to promote sanitation and help the needy
Summer is here for UAE residents as the barometer is soaring and Mercury is set to touch the 44°C mark in some areas.
According to the UAE's National Centre of Metereology (NCM), the day ahead will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. The temperatures to increase gradually. Light to moderate wind freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are set to hit 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 23ºC and 25ºC respectively. The highest temperature recorded in the country on Tuesday was 44.9°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dharfra Region) at 14:00 UAE Local time.
In some areas like Razeen, Gasyoura, Al Quaa and Sweihan, the temperature could reach 44°C.
