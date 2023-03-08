UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures to drop to 15ºC

Some of the world’s largest assortment of modified cars and motorcycles will be displayed at the show
The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures are set to increase throughout the day, and light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds will blow.
Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach up to 33ºC and 32ºC. The emirates will see lows of 15ºC and 17ºC respectively.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.
