UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; dust to blow

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 7:20 AM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 7:30 AM

The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a probability of cloud formation towards the east and south, which may be convective by afternoon.

Temperatures will range between 31°C and 45°C in Dubai, and between 30°C and 46°C in Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.