UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead; dust to blow

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 7:19 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 7:20 AM

The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

There will be light to moderate winds. The winds may freshen at times during daytime, causing dust to blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the weather department forecasted.

