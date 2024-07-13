UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 7:23 AM Last updated: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 7:24 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy today, the National Centre of Meteorology predicted. It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas.

Temperatures can go up to 49℃ in internal regions, and as low as 27℃ in the mountains. In Abu Dhabi, temperatures will range between 33℃ and 46℃.

In Dubai, temperatures can go as low as 34℃ and reach up to 43℃. Humidity in the country is expected to reach as high as 90 per cent in the coastal areas and islands, and as low as 10 per cent in the internal areas.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, according to the weather department.