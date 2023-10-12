UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Crossing in undesignated places can lead to serious accidents, resulting in injuries or even death
The UAE weather will be fair to partly cloudy, in general, on Thursday. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some areas, especially coastal areas. Light to moderate winds.
A weak surface pressure system is accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system.
The temperature could be as high as 41ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai. On Wednesday, the highest temperature recorded over the country was 41.9 °C in Mukuariz (Al Dhafra Region) at 14:30 UAE Local time.
