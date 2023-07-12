UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead

The establishment has been closed due to 'danger to public health'
UAE's National Centre of Meteorology forecasts Wednesday, July 12, to be fair to partly cloudy day. According to the Met Department, low clouds will appear over the East Coast by morning.
The weather will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust Westward, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr. The sea will be slightly moderate and might become rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slightly moderate in the Oman Sea.
Today the temperatures are set to reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 38°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 32°C respectively.
The highest temperature recorded in the country on Tuesday was 48.4°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra region) at 14:00 UAE Local time.
