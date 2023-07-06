UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Dubai Summer Surprises and Sharjah Summer Promotions attract residents and visitors in droves
The weather forecast for Thursday indicates that it will be fair to partly cloudy, particularly in the northern and eastern regions of the country, according to the UAE's National Center of Meteorology. There will be a gradual increase in temperatures throughout the day.
During the night and Friday morning, certain coastal and inland areas can expect high humidity levels. The wind speed will generally be light to moderate, occasionally becoming brisk from the east. It's also possible that residents might experience dusty weather conditions during the daytime.
As for the sea conditions, the Arabian Gulf will be relatively calm with slight waves, while the Oman Sea will be slightly moderate. However, it's important to note that the sea in the Oman Sea may become rough at times during the night and Friday morning.
Today the temperatures are set to reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 32°C respectively. Humidity levels will range from 85 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
