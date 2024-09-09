UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog, drop in visibility

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 7:19 AM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 7:43 AM

A red alert has been issued for fog with a drop in horizontal visibility, which may reduce even further at times. The alert is active from 7.33am to 9am today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

A yellow alert has also been issued, from 7.30am to 9am, for fog and visibility reduction.

Earlier, the met predicted that the weather today will be fair and partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear towards the east and south by afternoon.