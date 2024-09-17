UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy conditions ahead

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 7:25 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Residents can also expect light rain as convective clouds may form towards the east.

Temperatures can go as low as 23°C in the mountains and as high as 45°C in the internal areas. In Dubai, temperatures will range between 27°C and 39°C. In Abu Dhabi, temperatures will range between 28°C and 41°C.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.