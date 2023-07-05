UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; temperatures set to rise

Humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas

UAE residents should expect a fair to partly cloudy day ahead on Wednesday, this is due to a chance of convective cloud formation. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), low clouds could appear over the East Coast by morning.

The NCM has also issued a yellow alert for fog this morning.

Abu Dhabi Police took to Twitter earlier to warn motorists about reduced horizontal visibility due to fog. Drivers are urged to exercise caution on the road.

The Met Department said that there will be a gradual increase in temperatures in the coming days. Today the temperatures are set to reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 30°C and 32°C respectively.

It would be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation. There will be light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

The sea will be slightly to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

