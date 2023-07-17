UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy day ahead on Monday

Low clouds could appear over East Coast by morning

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects weather on Monday to be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times. According to the Met Department, low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning. The weather department forecasts a humid night

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the daytime., with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slightly moderate in the Oman Sea.

Today the temperatures are set to reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 32°C respectively. Temperatures in the UAE crossed the 50ºC-mark for the first this summer, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The highest recorded temperature in the country was 50.1°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) in Abu Dhabi for two consecutive days - Saturday (July 15) and Sunday (July 16). Recently, temperatures have been on the rise with partly cloudy weather and moderate winds, as declared by the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology.