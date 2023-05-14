UAE weather: Fair to dusty day ahead, temperature to hit 44ºC in Al Ain

In Abu Dhabi, Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC and 41ºC in Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 6:17 AM Last updated: Sun 14 May 2023, 6:19 AM

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NMC) forecasted the day ahead to be fair in general and dusty. It will be partly cloudy at times during the daytime.

Light to moderate wind freshening at times will cause blowing dust during the daytime. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by evening offshore of the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are set to hit 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 27ºC, and humidity levels will range from 15 to 80% in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. IN Al Ain, the Mercury will hit 44ºC.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 47.1°C in Al Gheweifat (Al Dhafra Region) at 14:00 UAE Local time.

