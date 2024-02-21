UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy day ahead, temperatures to dip to 7ºC

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas with a probability of mist formation

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 7:30 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over some Eastern areas

Temperatures could be as high as 29ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas with a probability of mist formation. Levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 per cent to 75 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE