UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy day ahead; mercury to hit 46ºC

Humidity levels will range from 15 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

uae weather, dubai weather, uae rain, dubai rain, weather, temperature, UAE, Partly cloudy, pleasant day as temperatures dip, burj al arab

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 6:32 AM

The day will be fair in general to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand especially North and Eastward.

Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai and 22ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 15 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times northwards in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: