UAE weather: Fair day ahead, temperatures to hit 47ºC

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 7:15 AM

The day will be fair in general and clouds will appear Eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 22ºC in internal areas.