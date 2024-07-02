E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair conditions continue; fog, mist likely by night

Dust may blow due to winds freshening at times during the day

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 7:23 AM

Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 7:25 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It is likely to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.


There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust, especially westward, the weather department forecasted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels


The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to go up to 45℃ in Abu Dhabi, and 44℃ in Dubai. Humidity is expected to range between 10 per cent to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi, and 15 per cent to 80 per cent in Dubai.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE