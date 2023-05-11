UAE weather: Fair and partly cloudy day ahead

Manar Elraghy's recreations from Pirates of the Caribbean and reimagined versions of Vincent van Gogh steal the show at this year's festival
The weather for Thursday, May 11, is expected to be generally fair, with partly cloudy conditions at times, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Light to moderate wind freshening at times during the daytime. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
The temperature in Abu Dhabi is set to reach 40ºC, while Dubai will see the Mercury touch 38ºC. Some southern parts of the country will see temperatures reach up to 44ºC, while in Al Quaa it is likely to be hottest with 45ºC temperature.
On Wednesday, the Met department recorded the highest temperature in the country at 44.1°C in Al Quaa (Al Ain) at 14:45 UAE Local Time. However, in the morning, the lowest temperature recorded was 12.3°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 05:45 UAE Local time.
